Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
