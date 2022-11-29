Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

