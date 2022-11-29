Cetera Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.