Korea Investment CORP Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.55.

Splunk Stock Down 2.3 %

Splunk Profile

SPLK stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

