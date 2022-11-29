Fmr LLC Purchases 7,663,928 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.83% of Peabody Energy worth $332,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $990,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $7,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of BTU opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

