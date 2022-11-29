Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.