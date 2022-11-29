Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 268,697 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 217.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

