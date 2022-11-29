Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,914 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,914 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

ELAN stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.