Korea Investment CORP Acquires 13,900 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zendesk by 505.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zendesk by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

ZEN stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Articles

