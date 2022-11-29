Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.87, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

