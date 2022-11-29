Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $258.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $348.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.