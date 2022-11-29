Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,859 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

