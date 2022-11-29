Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

