Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.45% of ACM Research worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 539.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 4,498.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $448.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.54. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

