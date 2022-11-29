3,587 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

