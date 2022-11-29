Cetera Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $288.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

