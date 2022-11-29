Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.