Cetera Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

