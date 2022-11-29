BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

