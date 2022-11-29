Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,179 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.