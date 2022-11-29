Fmr LLC Sells 515,833 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,221,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 515,833 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $279,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lear by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.54.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

Lear Dividend Announcement

LEA opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

