Korea Investment CORP Acquires 27,992 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after buying an additional 1,217,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,501,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,456,000 after buying an additional 750,120 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,279,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,928,000 after purchasing an additional 484,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

