Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257,065 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 98,319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Masimo by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 22.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of MASI opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

