Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

