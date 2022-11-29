Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

DAR stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

