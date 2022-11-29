Celer Network Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $85.03 million and $4.94 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

