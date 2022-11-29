SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,102 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SLY opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

