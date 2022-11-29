Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 468.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Moon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BMAQW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

