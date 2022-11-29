Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 490.1% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a growth of 490.1% from the October 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

