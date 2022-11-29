Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Rises By 111.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMU stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

