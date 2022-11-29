Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.27.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.