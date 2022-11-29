Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $24.27.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 9.69%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

