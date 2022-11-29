Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $133.69 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $133.69 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.61 or 0.07372248 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00033310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00076467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

