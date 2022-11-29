Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Textainer Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE TGH opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Textainer Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

