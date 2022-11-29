Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Perrigo by 38.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 30.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

