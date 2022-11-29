Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

