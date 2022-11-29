AVI Global Trust plc (AGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:AGT opened at GBX 197.90 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £968.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,235.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.22. AVI Global Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.16 ($2.67).

Insider Buying and Selling at AVI Global Trust

In related news, insider Neil Galloway purchased 13,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,585.96).

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

