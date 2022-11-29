Warehouse REIT plc (WHR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on December 30th

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 112.41 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.67. The stock has a market cap of £477.59 million and a P/E ratio of 794.29. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Further Reading

