Waste Management, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,118,000 after purchasing an additional 174,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,290,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,380.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 148,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 192.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 129,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 85,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.