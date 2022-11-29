The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.8 %

LGL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in The LGL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.