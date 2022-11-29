Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE AJX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $177.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

