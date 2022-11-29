Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.