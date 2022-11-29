Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
