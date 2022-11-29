NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NovoCure Stock Down 6.6 %

NVCR stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

