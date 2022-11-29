Largo (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Largo Price Performance
Shares of LGO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.30.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
