CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at TheStreet

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

CVS Health stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

