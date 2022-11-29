TheStreet Downgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to D+

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, SVP Christopher S. Riker purchased 5,500 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $198,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,199.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher S. Riker acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,592.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,013 shares of company stock valued at $424,534. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

