Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

