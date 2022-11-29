Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

