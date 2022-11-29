Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $235.28. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 133.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rogers by 13.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Rogers by 166.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $18,457,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.