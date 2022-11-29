Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Raised to A- at TheStreet

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

NYSE:IBA opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.