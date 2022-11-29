Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SND. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Smart Sand from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Sand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,416,411.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,982,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 128.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 85.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,267 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

(Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.